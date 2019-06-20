Dover Township man charged with rape of a child

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a Dover Township man for the rape of an 11-year-old child.

Samuel E. Einsig, 35, was arrested this week and charged with rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, and corruption of minors.

Northern York County Regional police said the charges come from an incident that happened in December 2017. The crime was reported to the police in late December 2018.

Einsig was friends with one of the victim’s parents at the time of the crime, police said.