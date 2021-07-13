Downtown Inc awards $25K to ten York County businesses

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Ten York County businesses have been awarded funding from the 2021 Downtown Bloom Grant totaling $25,000 to restart and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds raised during Downtown Inc’s virtual 2021 Give Local York campaign reached over $3.5 million in early May.

Downtown inc says it hopes the funds will contribute to a better York tomorrow.

“We have seen time and time again how vitally important these grants have been to the small businesses in our community, to ensure that they continue to grow and thrive,” said Elaine Bonneau, Director of Downtown Inc. “We are excited to put these funds directly into the hands of small business owners with this new round of Downtown Bloom Grants.”

According to Downtown Inc, six of the ten businesses receiving funds are Black, Indigenous and People of Color owned businesses (BIPOC).

The 2021 Downtown Bloom Grant Recipients:

A Chinatown Express: purchase of new kitchen equipment

purchase of new kitchen equipment C&P Media LLC : purchase of new video equipment

: purchase of new video equipment Confidence by CC : curb appeal/placemaking enhancements, lighting improvements; and safety upgrades

: curb appeal/placemaking enhancements, lighting improvements; and safety upgrades Lori V’s Pizza and Fried Delights : purchase of new convection oven and POS upgrade

: purchase of new convection oven and POS upgrade m.Elene Vintage : updated exterior lighting and courtyard space upgrades

: updated exterior lighting and courtyard space upgrades Mudhook Brewing Company : purchase of a two-way indoor fireplace

: purchase of a two-way indoor fireplace Neama’s Egyptian Food : purchase of new equipment

: purchase of new equipment Our Sons & Daughters LLC : investment in new product line, remodeling of existing facilities, and enhanced marketing capabilities

: investment in new product line, remodeling of existing facilities, and enhanced marketing capabilities Sattva Center for Mediation and Yoga : façade improvements with new signage, furniture for sign-in and shelving for merchandise

: façade improvements with new signage, furniture for sign-in and shelving for merchandise World Grills: purchase of new equipment and interior renovations

Since 2018, Bloom grants have awarded $265,000 to 89 small businesses/non-profits with the objective to accelerate Small Business ownership and success.