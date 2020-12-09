Downtown Inc. highlights York’s progress despite the challenging year

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York nonprofit group is highlighting some of the positives its seen in the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Downtown Inc. is a nonprofit organization that works with York businesses, and twice a year the group organizes an event to talk about what’s happening with the local business community.

During the virtual event, the organization highlighted coronavirus recovery grants, the new police commissioner, and the city’s ten-year plan for the local economy.

The director of York’s Downtown Inc., Elaine Bonneau, says the update was a way for people to hear some of the good things happening in their city during this challenging time in everyone’s lives.

“There has just been so much good work and collaboration and community coming together and just demonstrating resilience and just courage in the face of this pandemic[…]” Bonneau said.

Because of the pandemic, this year’s event was held virtually on Zoom.