Downtown Inc. promotes Takeout Tuesday in York to support local restaurants

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Restaurants in York County struggling with ongoing COVID-19 regulations may get a holiday boost next week.

On Dec. 22, Dowtown Inc., an economic development agency in York, is promoting Takeout Tuesday, an opportunity to support local restaurants.

The most recent COVID-19 regulations prohibit in-person dining for Pennsylvania restaurants, bars, and catering halls until Jan. 4, 2021.

Takeout Tuesday will encourage people to order takeout or buy gift cards from York restaurants.

Hamir Patel, owner of Hamir’s Indian Fusion located at 24 South George Street in York, is very thankful for Downtown Inc’s efforts to help local restaurants.

“It definitely helps carry out Tuesday, one of the slowest days of the week,” says Patel. “Weekend’s carry out is pretty strong for places that are open, but its surviving the weekdays to create those sales to hold us over for the next few days.”

For a full list of participating restaurants leading up to Takeout Tuesday, visit Downtown Inc’s website.