Downtown Inc seeking art and photography submissions for new pole banners

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Inc is looking to engage the community by including submissions of art and photography directly on the new pole banners, further beautifying Downtown York.

Through a partnership between Downtown Inc, the City of York, Market District, Royal Square District, and the York County Community Foundation, these new pole banners will add to the vibrancy and attractiveness of our thriving downtown.

All submissions must be filed on or before March 20, digital images must be high-resolution, and selected submissions will cover approximately 24” x 36” of banner space.

Artists or owners of selected submissions must allow Downtown Inc. to crop submissions and grant reproduction rights to Downtown Inc. Photography will need an accompanying release waiver to be considered.

Anyone interested in submitting should visit downtownyorkpa.com/polebanners or send a high-resolution digital image of your work to Nicolas Pullo at npullo@downtownyorkpa.com.

All selected artists will be given a poster-sized commemorative of the final banner image.

Submissions will be selected, and artists will be notified by May 1.