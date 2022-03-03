YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City group Downtown Inc announced the grant portal for the Welcoming Community Grant Program will be opening on Friday, March 4.

This program is made possible by being administered through the group Better York, as well as in partnership with the Cultural Alliance of York County. The program funds community-wide activities such as large-scale festivals and live arts that bring people and cultures together.

“The goal of the Welcoming Community Grants grant program is to identify and provide financial support to sustainable community events that contribute to creating a welcoming and connected community for all in York City – through diversity, accessibility, and cultural representation. Better York is proud to partner with the York County Community Foundation, Powder Mill Foundation, and the Cultural Alliance to make this grant program possible for the third consecutive year,” Eric Menzer, chairperson of the Better York group, said.

Individual grant amounts up to $2,000 will be considered per applicant with a total of $15,000 available for the 2022 round of the grant program.

For more information about the grant program, applicants and residents can click here for more information.