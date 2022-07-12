YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Bloom Business Empowerment Center, through the York County Economic Alliance, has announced that the 2022 Downtown York BLOOM Grant application is now open. This application will stay open until July 29 at 8 p.m.

Small businesses are invited to apply for grants that range anywhere from $500 to $1500 for projects that improve productivity, expand business services, or help the businesses grow.

The following businesses will be given prioritized consideration:

Businesses that haven’t received previous funding from BLOOM grant programs

Businesses owned by Women, or Black, indigenous, and People of Color

Veteran owned businesses

The BLOOM Grant Program was created in 2018 with a focus on helping businesses address tangible needs, helping them to improve productivity, expand their services, or grow to the next level.

Since BLOOM launched, its grants have gone to 116 small businesses and organizations in York County, Downtown York, York County Trail Towns communities, to women-owned businesses, start-up entrepreneurs, and graduates of the BLOOM Small Business Development courses. A total of 53% of the grants went to businesses owned by persons of color, while 65% went to women-owned businesses.

This micro-grant program is a part of efforts by Downtown Inc and BLOOM Business Empowerment Center.

You have until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 29 to apply for the grant. If you are a finalist, you will be required to participate in a virtual pitch competition on Wednesday, August 17.

A virtual information session will be held Wednesday, July 13 at 5:30 p.m. at no cost, but pre-registration is required. Register Here.



Apply here, and click here to learn more about the BLOOM Business Empowerment Center.