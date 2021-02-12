Downtown York businesses find new, safe ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Businesses in York City are finding safe ways to celebrate love this Valentine’s Day weekend. The nonprofit Downtown Inc. has compiled a list of all of the special things being offered by restaurants, stores and entertainment groups and venues.

Restaurants are offering a mix of indoor, outdoor, and takeout dining, plus what they’re calling COVID-safe entertainment and virtual performances.

Many of the restaurants are offering special Valentine’s Day menus, including Mezzogiornos.

In the Central Market, Macarons by Kyra and Safe & Sweet are offering special Valentine’s Day desserts.

The York Symphony is selling Music Grams, where a member visits your home for an outdoor and socially distanced performance. They also deliver some gifts from local stores.