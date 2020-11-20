Downtown York is hosting its annual Small Business Saturday

York

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: York Small Business Saturday)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown York is celebrating its annual Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28. With close to 50 restaurants, including five breweries, two farmers markets and over 25 restaurants, Downtown York will host fun for the whole family.

Deals and discounts run throughout the day so click here for the complete list.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss