Downtown York planning street closures for outdoor dining

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown York is planning street closures on North George Street to allow the businesses of Restaurant Row in Historically Edgy Downtown York to offer an outdoor dining experience.

On July 10 through September 7, the 100 block of North George Street will be closed to expand the outdoor seating options for The Handsome Cab, Rockfish Public House, Tutoni’s, and The Left Bank Restaurant and Bar, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

All reservations for the outdoor George Street seating will be handled by the individual restaurants.

“We are very grateful to the City for supporting the creation of expanded outdoor dining spaces to provide access to dining capacity on summer weekends. This effort allows each restaurant to gain back some of the lost seating that is restricted under COVID-19. Pedestrian safety and minimal traffic disruptions have been prioritized with this street closure. The restaurants of Restaurant Row are anxious to safely serve their customers in an environment where everyone feels comfortable,” said owner of The Left Bank Restaurant and Bar and Board Chair of the York City Business Improvement District Authority, Mandy Arnold.

The closure of North George Street will be between W. Philadelphia St. and W. Gas Ave. in effect on Friday evenings at 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m, Saturdays 1 p.m. to 2 a.m, and Sundays 1 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Curbside pickup will still be made available on W. Philadelphia or W. Gas Ave.

To allow time for the setup of the outdoor dining options, on-street parking in the 100 block of N. George St will not be permitted after 1 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and all meters will have signage posted.

