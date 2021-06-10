Downtown York sees business boom amid lifting pandemic

Downtown York has seen a boom in new and expanding businesses in 2021, as the pandemic begins to lift and people go back to normal life.
10 businesses closed in 2020 and 2021, but 32 new businesses opened and 13 businesses expanded into larger or secondary locations. Central Market has officially filled all of its available vendor booths, a feat that the market has not seen in some time.
“COVID struck our businesses hard across the City of York. It is very promising to see this amazing rebound and commitment by entrepreneurs and business owners within our City,” said York Mayor Michael Helfrich.
New and expanding businesses are a sign of a very healthy community, and Director of Downtown Inc. Elain Bonneau says “Historically Edgy Downtown York is an entrepreneurial-minded community and we support our small businesses. Whether big or small, it’s a great place to start a business!”
New businesses in Downtown York
- 2 Wild and Crabby Guys—Central Market
- Bare Scentz—110 E. King
- Boho Bella—49 N. Beaver
- BurnFish Grille—Penn Market
- Cam’s Kicks—17 S. Beaver
- Cloud Jammer Vapes—11 E. Market
- Custom Subs—18 N. Penn
- Freedom BBQ—251 N. George
- Fresh Pressed Juice Bar—21 S. Beaver
- Garden Gate Fine Foods – Central Market
- GLO Lash—13 S. Beaver
- Gracie’s Pantry—Central Market
- Great Panes Glass and Art Studio—57 S. Beaver
- Heaven and Trinity’s Boutique—23 E. King
- House of York—44 W. Philadelphia
- Lori V’s Pizza—Central Market
- Macs by Kyra—Central Market
- m.Elene Vintage—22 S. Beaver
- Mark and Val’s Wines—Penn Market
- Monet’s Comfort Food- Central Market
- NaCl Room—11 S. Beaver
- Neama’s Egyptian Food—Central Market
- Our Sons and Daughters—Central Market
- Pardon My French Ltd.—33 N. Beaver
- Re-Source York—Central Market
- Russy’s Sweet Treats—Central Market
- Sattva Yoga—153 S. Beaver
- Smoke and Chill—100 E. Princess
- Symmetry Holistic Collective—15 N. Beaver
- K. Downs Work of Heart—Central Market
- York Beer & Beverage—156 W. Market
- York Spray Tans—122 E. King
Expanding businesses in Downtown York
- Art and Framing Warehouse—51 N. Beaver
- Dapper Dolls Pin-Up Shop—11 W. Philadelphia
- Get Hype- Central Market
- Hefty Lefty’s—Central Market
- House of Yoga—17 W. Market
- Inspired Imagez—Central Market
- Mezzogiorno—Central Market
- Naska Bakery—Central Market
- Pineapple Home Gallery—57 N. Beaver
- Pop’s Amish Pastries—Central Market
- Revival Social Club—19 N. George
- Sunrise Soap Company—29 N. Beaver
- The Watchmaker’s Daughter—22 N. Beaver