Downtown York sees business boom amid lifting pandemic

Downtown York has seen a boom in new and expanding businesses in 2021, as the pandemic begins to lift and people go back to normal life.

10 businesses closed in 2020 and 2021, but 32 new businesses opened and 13 businesses expanded into larger or secondary locations. Central Market has officially filled all of its available vendor booths, a feat that the market has not seen in some time.

“COVID struck our businesses hard across the City of York. It is very promising to see this amazing rebound and commitment by entrepreneurs and business owners within our City,” said York Mayor Michael Helfrich.

New and expanding businesses are a sign of a very healthy community, and Director of Downtown Inc. Elain Bonneau says “Historically Edgy Downtown York is an entrepreneurial-minded community and we support our small businesses. Whether big or small, it’s a great place to start a business!”

New businesses in Downtown York

2 Wild and Crabby Guys—Central Market

Bare Scentz—110 E. King

Boho Bella—49 N. Beaver

BurnFish Grille—Penn Market

Cam’s Kicks—17 S. Beaver

Cloud Jammer Vapes—11 E. Market

Custom Subs—18 N. Penn

Freedom BBQ—251 N. George

Fresh Pressed Juice Bar—21 S. Beaver

Garden Gate Fine Foods – Central Market

GLO Lash—13 S. Beaver

Gracie’s Pantry—Central Market

Great Panes Glass and Art Studio—57 S. Beaver

Heaven and Trinity’s Boutique—23 E. King

House of York—44 W. Philadelphia

Lori V’s Pizza—Central Market

Macs by Kyra—Central Market

m.Elene Vintage—22 S. Beaver

Mark and Val’s Wines—Penn Market

Monet’s Comfort Food- Central Market

NaCl Room—11 S. Beaver

Neama’s Egyptian Food—Central Market

Our Sons and Daughters—Central Market

Pardon My French Ltd.—33 N. Beaver

Re-Source York—Central Market

Russy’s Sweet Treats—Central Market

Sattva Yoga—153 S. Beaver

Smoke and Chill—100 E. Princess

Symmetry Holistic Collective—15 N. Beaver

K. Downs Work of Heart—Central Market

York Beer & Beverage—156 W. Market

York Spray Tans—122 E. King

Expanding businesses in Downtown York