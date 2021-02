YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Inc. in York announced on Thursday their first coffee crawl in Downtown York for the entire month of March.

Five locally-owned coffee shops in Downtown York will offer Coffee Crawl drink specials, which can be found on the Downtown York Coffee Crawl webpage and Facebook event page.

There won’t be a structured group tour due to COVID-19, so visitors are able to visit the participating coffee shops at their own pace throughout the month.