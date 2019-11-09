Dozens of most wanted arrested in Operation Slow Burn

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — In only four days, law enforcement made 71 arrests on active warrants in ‘Operation Slow Burn.’

The operation is headed by the U.S. Marshal service. They say they came to York because of the high crime rate, especially relating to violent crimes.

The marshals partnered with York City and several other police departments in a four-day sweep that began Nov. 1.

The announcement of arrests arrived the morning after another homicide in York City, bringing the current annual count to 12.