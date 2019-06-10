Driver charged after crash closes I-83 South for hours

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Baltimore man is charged with DUI for a crash that closed a section of Interstate 83 in York County for several hours early Monday.

Victor Deloatch, 37, was driving north on I-83 when he struck a tractor-trailer, causing the truck driver to lose control. The semi crossed the concrete median and overturned in the southbound lanes at mile marker 6.1 around 1 a.m., state police in York said.

The crash closed the southbound lanes closed at Exit 8. Northbound lanes were restricted as crews worked to remove the tractor-trailer and clean up spilled fuel and debris.

Interstate 83 reopened by 7 a.m.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital.