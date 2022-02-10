Drug overdose deaths in York Co. lowest since 2018

YORK COUNTY, Pa (WHTM) — Some relatively good news about drug overdose trends in the Midstate.

After surging for the past few years, overdose deaths in York County are back to where they were in 2018. A few cases are still under investigation.

However, drug overdose deaths for 2021 will come in somewhere under 140, which is down from 200 in 2020. This is based on a new report by York County Coroner Pam Gay.

“While still tragic, obviously still more than a hundred, it’s still at least a move in the right direction, and we do believe that’s a positive thing,” Gay said.

Even with these optimistic numbers, suicide deaths were up, as well as accidental deaths.