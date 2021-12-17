Early Friday morning York County house fire spreads to woods

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in York County. The fire started in a home on Rockville Road in Jackson Township just after 1:00 Friday morning, Dec. 17.

The fire spread into the woods, however, York County 911 dispatchers confirmed that no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. This is a developing story, check back for updates.