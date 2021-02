YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — According to York City Police, a man was shot around 3 a.m. on Thursday around N. Newberry St. and Clark Ave.

The 59-year-old York resident was taken to a local hospital with a single gunshot wound.

Detectives are currently investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact them by emailing tshermey@yorkcity.org, calling 755TIPS, 717-849-2204, 717-846-1234, or submitting a tip here.