YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been accused of sending Pa. Congressman Scott Perry threatening emails and phone calls on Wednesday according to Pa. State Police.

Mark Malinowski,64, of East Berlin, Pa. is being charged with harassment by communication after investigators reviewed the communications and identified them as threatening in nature.

The Pa. State Police consulted the York County District Attorney’s Office and criminal charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 19.