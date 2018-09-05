York

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) - Two elementary schools in the Eastern York School District will send students home early Wednesday and Thursday due to the high temperatures.

Grades K-5 at Kreutz Creek and Canadochly elementary schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

Grade 6 students attending Canadochly Elementary will be transported to the high school at 1:15 p.m. and then dismissed at regular dismissal time. 

Students will be provided lunch.

Students who attend Wrightsville Elementary School and Eastern York High School will dismiss at the regular time.

