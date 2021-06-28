Efforts underway in York to combat the heat

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Temperatures were up in the 90’s throughout the Midstate on Monday. Leaders in York and elsewhere are warning us all to stay hydrated.

You also don’t want to spend too much time outdoors. But being outside doesn’t have to mean being overheated.

“The splash pad at Penn Park is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Do go and enjoy that. It’s set up and it’s ready for adults and kids alike,” York City Chief of Staff Collin Holder said.

Another effort by York is having trach pick-ups an hour earlier at 5 a.m. to keep workers out of the mid-day sun, so make sure you put your trash out the night before