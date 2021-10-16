Eichelberger Distillery Project launches in York, celebrates 18th-century recipes

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — To celebrate the official launch of the Eichelberger Distillery Project, Northern York County Historical and Preservation Society (NYCHAPS) joined members, invited guests, and friends at the Dills Tavern, the official site for the project.

The historic building will be a working distillery. According to the press release, it will portray “a thriving Pennsylvanian farm distillery where you can see, smell, taste and learn about early whiskey in America.”

Historically, it is said that three generations of the Dill family kept the tavern open to serve food and whiskey to drovers, farmers, merchants, and settlers heading for the frontier. They owned the property from 1742 to 1800, when the Eichelberger family purchase it. It then grew from a farm distillery to a commercial operation creating a market for both local and regional customers.

“This year, the Dills Tavern historic site celebrates its 279th birthday and the 20th anniversary of NYCHAPS’ acquisition of the original Dill and Eichelberger homestead,” Doug Riley, president of NYCHAPS, said. “The vision of a historically accurate distillery was first conceived over 15 years ago. Today, we are one significant step closer to making that vision a reality.”

Sticking to its historical roots, NYCHAPS will use 18th-century recipes, techniques, and equipment to make the spirits.

Construction is set to be complete by spring 2023. To learn more about the project, visit their website by clicking here.