Eight local York business awarded grant money to help them during first two years

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday the York County Economic Alliance announced eight grant awardees for the first Start Up Grant through YoCo Bloom.

The eight winners; Izzy’s Cupcakes, Grey Matters Clarity Consulting Services LLC, The NaCl Room (Salt Room), House of York, Premier Home Handyman, The Shadow Box Frame Shop, Grasshopper’s Wicked Pickles and Monet’s Comfort Foods will each get a portion of the $20,000 grant.

The YoCo Bloom Start Up grant was created to award $2,500 to small business that have launched within the past 18 months and haven’t received prior funding from specific sources.

A total of 32 eligible businesses applied but 14 finalists were invited to the pitch competition and participated in a “How to Prepare Your Pitch” prep session.

Complete grant guidelines and more information can be found here.