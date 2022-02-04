‘Emails and phone calls’ from whom questioning York mayor’s oath? No word so far

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Michael Helfrich, York’s recently re-elected mayor… or, wait: Is he York’s mayor?

City council members, a majority of whom have been feuding with Helfrich over how to spend federal pandemic relief money, asked the state legislature’s local government commission whether Helfrich’s oath of office was valid. Helfrich took the oath in a Facebook live video in late January; council members, in a release to media, questioned whether city code required him to take it at a council meeting earlier in the month.

The executive director of the local government commission declined to advise council members one way or the other, instead deferring to the city solicitor.

In the release to media, distributed by the city clerk, council members cited “emails and phone calls” they received “expressing concern” about the oath.

Emails and phone calls from whom? abc27 filed a right-to-know request with the city asking. The city’s right-to-know officer confirmed she had received that and noted the city’s deadline to reply is Feb. 8. Pennsylvania law allows — but does not require — governments to take five business days to reply to a right-to-know request.

Who might be emailing and calling?

“I don’t know that the average citizen is really interested in or cares when someone takes the oath,” said Danielle Gross, a Democratic political analyst. (The mayor and all five council members are Democrats.) “So that seemed a little strange to me.”

The media release concluded: “Your coverage is invited.”

The city council’s president, Sandie Walker, and vice president, Edquina Washington, haven’t replied to messages from abc27 News seeking comment.

Despite the mayor’s and council’s feelings toward each other being among the city’s worst-kept secrets, Helfrich — speaking Tuesday with abc27 News — refused to question councilmembers’ motives in asking about his status as mayor. He said he had something more important — city code — on his side than questions about why council was asking the questions.

Helfrich said the city solicitors told him Article 123 of city code doesn’t even require him to take a new oath when he’s re-elected. The oath he took four years earlier, he said, remains valid until someone else becomes mayor.

“I’ve already sworn my oath to uphold the constitution of the commonwealth and the constitution of the United States and the ordinances of the city of York,” Helfrich said. “It’s already been done. There was no expiration date on the oath that I signed. And there is no sunset clause in the oath that I spoke.”

abc27 News has reached out to the city’s solicitors for confirmation of that.

One thing not in dispute: how unusual the situation is.

“I can’t recall a similar situation happening, that I can remember, in any municipality or city in Pennsylvania,” said Gross, the political analyst. “Who would have thought, you know, Pennsylvania’s 200-plus years old, and we’re still coming across these issues governing municipalities that we’ve never come across before?”