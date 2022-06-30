NEW FREEDOM, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner’s Office announced early Thursday morning a 12-year-old boy was found dead in New Freedom Borough, hours after he had been reported missing.

The child was found deceased in a pool at Summit Grove Campground around 2 a.m., in the area of 140 S. Front Street. They say he was part of a church youth group visiting the campground.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Southern Regional Police will continue to investigate the incident. More information is set to be released later Thursday.

State Police said 12-year-old Pau Kahi was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Police and rescue crews have recommended that the camp cancel camps for Thursday, June 30. Summit Grove is a non-denominational Christian camp and conference center.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to abc27 on-air and online for the latest.