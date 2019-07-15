22 people displaced after fire destroys several homes

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – The Red Cross is helping 17 adults and 5 children displaced after a fire spread to four homes Sunday evening.

First responders were called to the first block of Boundary Avenue in Red Lion around 5 p.m.

The state police fire marshal unit said the fire was caused by an overloaded electrical outlet in a kitchen. The fire then spread to three other homes.

State police say the fire was accidental.

Several streets are blocked off near Boundary Ave in #RedLion. Dispatchers say multiple homes are on fire. Media is being told to stay far back. You can smell smoke in the air @abc27News pic.twitter.com/LtzaGGqiUZ — Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaABC27) July 14, 2019

Two people had to escape the fire through a second-floor window. They got onto the porch roof and were then helped off the roof by neighbors. They had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Several surrounding roads were blocked off for hours.

Crews were at the scene all night.

“The wind definitely affected the fire,” said Silar. “The heat affected the fire.”

Fire officials say it took about 60 firefighters from 12 different departments to get the fire under control.

The damage to the four homes is estimated at $540,000.