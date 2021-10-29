Emergency Management: Norfolk-Southern train derails in York Haven, clean-up underway

YORK HAVEN, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Office of Emergency Management posted online Friday about a train derailment in York Haven near Walton and Locust Streets that happened Thursday night.

They say in the post the 911 call came in around 10:15 p.m. They say the train struck an unoccupied vehicle, also owned by Norfolk-Southern, that was on the tracks. They say it’s unknown why the vehicle was there.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The crash caused 18 of the 28 train cars to derail, with one overturning into Conewago Creek.

Newberry Township Police and York Haven Fire responded to the scene and report no injuries in the crash.

Miller Environmental Group out of Harrisburg was also called to the scene for clean-up. Emergency Management says they’ll use silt barriers to corral affected water and mitigate as needed.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to abc27 on-air and online for the latest.