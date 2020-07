YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An employee at an imaging lab is accused of posting a patient’s x-ray that shows their private parts, name, and date of birth.

The image was posted by a woman in a Facebook group and was seen by people all over the world.

According to her Facebook page, she’s a teleradiology assistant at quantum imaging and therapeutic associates in Lewisberry.

The company says it reported the incident to the police.