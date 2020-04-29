Employee at Sheetz on Aresenal Road in York test positive for Covid-19

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Sheetz says an employee who last worked April 23 at the 215 Arsenal Road location has tested positive for coronavirus.

The store has been closed and looks to be professionally deep cleaned and disinfected. Gas pumps are also expected to be sanitized and cleaned.

“We are taking an abundantly cautious approach, working with all employees who may have had close contact with this employee as well as with the Pennsylvania Department of Health,” a Sheetz representative said. “We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this closure and will continue to prioritize the well-being of our customers and employees as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis.”

Sheetz says all employees will be fully paid while this store remains closed.