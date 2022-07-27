YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after a forklift accident on Wednesday morning in York County.

According to York County Coroner Pam Gay, the accident took place at J&K Salvage on Kings Mill Road in Spring Garden Township. The victim’s next of kin has been notified and further information is expected to be released at a later time.

