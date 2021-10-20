Englishman dies after being struck by vehicle while jogging in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from London, England died on Tuesday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle while jogging in York.

According to the York County Coroner, 46-year-old Martin Dawe was visiting the area when he went on a run on Long Road in East Manchester Township. Around 5:30 p.m., he was struck by a vehicle around 235 Long Road. Dawe was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries after life-saving measures.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

According to police, the driver did stop and is cooperating with the investigation.