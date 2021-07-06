Enjoy live music at “Tuned Into York” festival Aug. 14 at Kiwanis Lake Park

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Appell Center for the Performing Arts announced “Tuned Into York” Tuesday, a festival that will be held Saturday, August 14 at Kiwanis Lake Park.

The festival will feature live music, activities for the whole family, food trucks, and games.

“Tuned Into York is about stepping beyond the walls of the Strand and Capitol Theatres, and bringing what we do out into York,” said Appell Center President and CEO Todd Fogdall. The performing arts bring people together and we invite the community to join us on August 14.”

The music will begin at 4 PM. The acts that are currently scheduled to perform include:

RalphReal and the Family Jam – live band bringing funk, soul, R&B, hip hop and jam band instrumentals

Grupo Exito – playing the music of Bachata, merengue and ballad

Everyperson – multi-instrumentalist and songwriter

YWCA Temple Guard – drill team

DJ Psycho Fobia – DJ, rapper, composer and producer

LD Legendary – composer, producer and vocalist

Coco Shantelle – R&B/soul vocalist

Admission is free for the festival. For more information on the festival, click here.