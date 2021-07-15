Enjoy live music at York’s Grand Slam Music Festival July 18

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Live music is back! Checkmate Entertainment is presenting the Grand Slam Music Festival, which will be held at PeoplesBank Park in York on Sunday, July 18.

This festival is open to all ages and features a large number of artists. Most of the artists fall under the hip hop genre.

The artist list includes Grammy-nominated Lil Durk, Pluto Kar, Toosii, Benny the Butcher, Conway the Machine, Bernard Jabs, Rick Hyde, Larry Brock, Omerta Sin, Busy B, Ced, Aye Mann, Ralph Real, Jess Classic, Durty Flow, DJuan/Glizzy, Quan Da Don, and DJ Big Al 360.

Those interested can purchase tickets that are in the bleacher seats or directly on the field. Tickets range from $75 and go up to $2500 for a private suite. The event is rain or shine. For full information on the festival, click here.