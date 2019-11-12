Enola man charged with murder for DUI crash that killed 2 passengers

YOCUMTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – An Enola man is charged with two counts of third-degree murder and other offenses related to a single-vehicle crash that killed his passengers last year.

Bryan A. Hammaker, 27, was under the influence of alcohol and THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana, when he lost control of a 2017 Ford Fusion and struck a tree in the 700 block of Old Trail Road, Newberry Township police said.

The crash in the early hours of Dec. 1, 2018, killed 26-year-old Joseph Stevens and 25-year-old Ryan Klaiber, also of Enola. Hammaker and another 26-year-old passenger were injured.

Hammaker is additionally charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, and other related offenses.

He is in York County Prison without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 25.

