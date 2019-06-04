Etters man, school bus driver die in Connecticut highway crash ( WTNH-TV ) [ + - ] ( WTNH-TV ) [ + - ] ( WTNH-TV ) [ + - ]

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WHTM) -- Connecticut authorities say a fatal highway crash was caused when a Pennsylvania truck driver slammed into the back of a stopped school bus.

State police said 52-year-old Norman Bliss, of Etters, couldn't stop in time for traffic stopped on Interstate 84 in East Hartford Monday morning. His truck hit the school bus then struck a second tractor-trailer that hit a third truck.

Bliss's truck caught fire and it spread to the other vehicles.

Bliss and the school bus driver were killed.

The other drivers were not hurt. No children were on the bus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.