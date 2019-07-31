Ex-teacher’s aide gets prison for sexually assaulting student

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A former teacher’s aide in the York school district will serve at least five years in prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old student.

Jean P. Larue, 36, was sentenced Wednesday to five to 12 years. He pleaded guilty to a felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 16 years old.

Six additional charges including statutory sexual assault and unlawful contact with a minor were withdrawn.

Authorities said Larue had sexual relations with the girl at his West York home while he was employed at the Ferguson K-8 school.