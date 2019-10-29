Fairview police cracking down on crimes at hotels

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Fairview Township police are reporting a huge spike in arrests as they spend more time patrolling local hotels.

With its close proximity to Interstate 83 and the Turnpike, the township has a lot of hotels and some are proving to be a convenient spot for criminal activity. Police decided to make it part of their daily routine to patrol those areas.

Chief Jason Loper says since the crackdown, the number the arrests and citations for misdemeanor and summary crimes, like theft and drug possession, have doubled. He points to the hotel crackdown as the reason for fewer serious crimes in the township.

“We are getting a reputation with some of the Harrisburg dealers that we can’t even get them to come over into Fairview, which, to me, is a good thing,” Loper said.