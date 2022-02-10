‘Fall’ deaths like Bob Saget’s are on the rise in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The death of comedian Bob Saget, 65, stunned his family, friends and fans.

But the cause of his death wasn’t as surprising to York County coroner Pam Gay as it might have been to a lot of other people.

That’s because Saget’s death is part of a broad category of deaths known as falls, which are now the most common cause of traumatic death in York County, according to the coroner’s office’s recently-released annual report. In 2021, 159 people died of falls in the county. That surpasses the 130 to 140 who will have been confirmed to die of drug overdoses, once about 15 pending cases are finalized. In 2020, 204 people died of drug overdoses, so falls surpassed overdoses because of a combination of falls rising (by 29 compared to a year earlier) and overdoses declining.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“I think for some people it is surprising because they don’t think about fall deaths,” Gay said. But it’s “not totally surprising to us, because obviously we respond to all those, and they’ve been creeping into that place for the last few years.”

And in fact, Gay says specifically the kind of “fall” that investigators say killed Saget, who bumped his head and seemingly didn’t think to seek medical help, is deceptively dangerous.

“You can die from hitting your head in your sleep, or you can die a few days later,” she said.

“I experienced it myself personally a few weeks ago,” Gay said. In her case, her smartwatch alerted her that she had fallen.

“I think I know too much” — being the county coroner will do that to a person — “so I grew quite concerned right away. Called my children,” she said. “But yes, it can happen to any of us.”

Gay’s advice?

“It’s really important to get yourself checked out after a fall, at least with your doctor,” she said. “And if it’s serious enough, you should probably go to the emergency department.”

Among other findings in the annual report: Although overdoses declined significantly, another category of “deaths of despair,” as they are often known — suicides — rose to 78 in 2021 from 61 in 2020. Car and pedestrian deaths rose to 59 from 40. Homicides remained unchanged from 2020, at 19 both years.