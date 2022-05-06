YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Law enforcement agencies in York County came together today to honor their past colleagues.

Friday, May 6 marked the 10th annual Fallen Officers Memorial Ceremony. Since 1929, six police officers in York County have died in the line of duty.

Their photos and stories are on display at the York County Emergency Services Memorial Wall.

“Police work is a brotherhood and when one of us falls a little piece of all of us fall, and they will be remembered for the honor they gave the community as well for the service provided,” Sgt Lester J Thomas of the Lower Windsor Township Police said.

Police also set up a special table for K9 Fury, a York Police dog who died in the line of duty in 1971