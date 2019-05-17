Event to honor fallen officer

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - The 2019 Fallen Officers Memorial Ceremony for York County is at 11 a.m. Friday. The event will honor officers who gave their lives to serve their community.

The event is part of National Police Week. Many will gather at the York County Emergency Services Department for the Fallen Officers Memorial service.

York County 911 is holding the event to pay tribute to fallen officers. In addition to those honored annually, they will be honoring York City Officer Alex Sable for the first time. Sable died unexpectedly in May of last year following a heart attack after a training exercise.

Sable was a decorated Marine and spent four years with the York Police Department. He was 37 years old.

His life was recently celebrated at other memorials. There was one last week hosted by the Fraternal Order of Police in Harrisburg. There was another this past Wednesday in Washington, D.C., the Peace Officers Memorial Service.