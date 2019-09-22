Fallen York City firefighters honored at national memorial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WHTM)– Two fallen firefighters from York City who died in the line of duty were honored at a national memorial.

Family members, 25 active and retired members of the department, and Mayor Michael Helfrich attended the International Association of Fire Fighters Walk of Honor Memorial Service in Colorado Springs on Saturday.

Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony were killed after the floor collapse at the former Weaver Organ and Piano Company building.

The building had caught on fire the day before and the firefighters were part of a crew looking for hot spots.

Their names were etched into a large granite wall at the memorial.

The IAFF has more than 8,000 names of members who were killed in the line of duty dating back to 1918.