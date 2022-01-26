Family displaced after early morning fire in York County

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A family in York County was displaced after an early morning house fire on Wednesday.
According to York Area United Fire and Rescue, the residential structure fire was reported at 5:21 a.m. on South Royal Street. The first units were on scene within four minutes and found fire showing upon arrival.
Authorities say the home was left inhabitable and the cause of the fire has been ruled accidental due to a portable space heater.
No injuries were reported and The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants and their children.
York Area United Fire and Rescue offered these fire safety tips to residents that can help prevent fires and keep you safe.
- Portable space heaters should only be used to supplement your existing home heating
system.
- Always plug a portable space heater directly into a wall outlet, never use an extension
cord. Never cover a cord or extension cord with rugs, clothing or any other
combustibles.
- Be sure to keep clothing, furniture, and other combustible items at least 3 feet from
your portable heater.
- If you must use a portable space heater, be sure that it is UL listed, and keep it clean
at all times.
- Check your smoke alarms to make certain they are functional