Family displaced after early morning fire in York County

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A family in York County was displaced after an early morning house fire on Wednesday.

According to York Area United Fire and Rescue, the residential structure fire was reported at 5:21 a.m. on South Royal Street. The first units were on scene within four minutes and found fire showing upon arrival.

Authorities say the home was left inhabitable and the cause of the fire has been ruled accidental due to a portable space heater.

No injuries were reported and The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants and their children.

York Area United Fire and Rescue offered these fire safety tips to residents that can help prevent fires and keep you safe.