Family First Health in York hosting free rapid HIV testing for World AIDS Day on Wednesday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On the eve of World AIDS Day, one local organization is giving out information, supplies, and tests.

Family First Health in York will be doing free rapid HIV testing all day Wednesday. ON Tuesday, they handed out condoms and information about safe sex at Central Market in York. Patients and organizers agree that although AIDS has slipped from the headlines, it remains a major threat.

“We need to make people aware that HIV and AIDS are out there and people need to get tested to know their status,” Julio Rivera said.

“Protecting yourself and protecting others is just very important. So it’s just as important as getting, you know, a COVID test,” Family First Health Medical Case Manager Nicole Buchanan said.

You can also check out the World AIDS Day mural outside Family First Health on South George Street.