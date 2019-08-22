Family mourns the loss of 5-year-old during vigil

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — “Our family is really going through this. This is the first tragedy for us. It’s hard … and it’s a baby,” said Patricia Stuckey, the great-aunt of 5-year-old Elias Dowlatram, who died on Tuesday from a gunshot wound. “He was a lovable child, a very fun-going child.”

Heartbroken doesn’t quite cover it for Elias’ family. His mother, Cassandra Dellinger, was visibly distraught on Wednesday during her son’s vigil.

“I can’t feel her pain, but she’s going through it with the whole family, and we’re gonna be there for her,” Stuckey said.

“I lost a son, and there’s nothing this right here is helping with,” Dellinger told abc27 before the vigil on Wednesday afternoon.

Her pain is compounded by what family members describe as vicious rumors.

People have blamed Dellinger for Elias’ death, making comments that it’s her fault for leaving him in the care of 27-year-old Adrian Moye, who is said to be her partner.

Police said Moye left Elias and a 7-year-old alone in a car with a loaded gun. At some point, Elias was shot.

Stuckey said she wishes the negativity would stop and more people would have compassion instead of criticism for her grieving niece.

“I would appreciate if they could turn it into a positive because we don’t know what’s going on, just like the public,” Stuckey said.

“There are no words that can explain my feelings. There are no words that I can say. I don’t wish this on anybody,” Dellinger said.

Still, there are many in the family’s corner. There was no shortage of bikers, big hugs and balloons for Elias at the vigil, but in the long-term, the family wants change.

“It’s getting ridiculous. He’s a 5-year-old baby. He had his whole life ahead of him. He didn’t even have a chance,” Stuckey said.

They want people to come together in times of both good and bad and to get guns off the street.

“We need to come together to make sure that none of this ever happens again,” Stuckey said.