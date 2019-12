WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A family of three was displaced Thursday evening following an apartment fire in West York.

Crews responded to the first block of Highland Avenue at 4:41 p.m., arriving within a minute. The family of three made their way out of the apartment safely, while the Red Cross is providing resources to the family.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor burns.

The scene was cleared at 7:38 p.m. but the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.