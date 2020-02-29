Family of York firefighters killed in building collapse sue owner

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The families of two York City firefighters who died in a 2018 building collapse have filed a lawsuit against the building’s owner and the contractors who were making the renovations.

Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony were killed March 22, 2018, when the former Weaver Organ & Piano factory collapsed a day after the building caught fire.

The lawsuit claims negligence and a number of factors caused the fire, including flammable construction material and fuel stored inside the building.