Fatal crash in West Manchester Township

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A traffic control worker was killed on Thursday after being struck in an accident that occurred on the 400 block of Carlisle Avenue.

Police responded to reports of a multi-vehicle accident around 9 a.m. and found that two cars and a pedestrian were involved.

The pedestrian was identified as Joshua Bishop, who was working as part of a traffic control crew setting up work signs for construction.

Bishop was removing items from the back of his Wright Contracting work vehicle when he was struck by a 2015 Ford Edge.

Police are asking that anyone who may have witnessed this crash contact officer David Coates of the West Manchester Township Police Department at 717-792-9514.