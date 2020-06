Newberry Township, Pa. (WHTM) – York County emergency dispatchers tell abc27 the coroner was called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash that happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday near Exit 33, in Newberry Township.

The coroner says the driver lost control of the vehicle. A woman was thrown from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in the vehicle, was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

State Police are investigating