Fatal motorcycle crash leaves one dead in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A fatal crash in York County left one dead Tuesday evening following an incident in the area of E Market St and Vernon St around 8:30 p.m.

According to the York County Coroner, a helmeted motorcycle rider, whose name has yet to be released, failed to stop at a stoplight and struck a vehicle.

Police say the rider was transported to an area hospital but succumbed to their injuries despite life-saving efforts.

