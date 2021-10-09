Single-vehicle accident in York County leaves one dead, police investigate

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York Area Regional Police continue to investigate a fatal single-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night, Oct. 8, on the 100 block of Yoe Drive in York Township.

The deputy coroner and supervising coroner responded to the scene to investigate. Upon their arrival, they found a 39-year-old male dead from injuries sustained in the crash.

According to the York County Coroner’s report, the drive was operating his vehicle when he appeared to lose control and swerve into a curb, which resulted in the vehicle rolling multiple times. The individual was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected.

The York Area Regional Police continue to investigate the incident. At this time, the name of the individual will not be released until the family has been notified.

