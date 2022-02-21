Fatal York County crash victim identified

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County Coroner has identified the victim of a fatal crash in Warrington Township last week.

Coroner Pamela Gay identified 36-year-old Joel Jumper of Shermans Dale as the lone victim in the multi-vehicle accident on Old York Road on Thursday evening.

According to Gay, Jumper was traveling northbound on the 1800 block of Old York Road when his vehicle entered the southbound lane, striking another car. Jumper, who Gay says was not restrained, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Coroner’s office ruled Jumper’s cause of death as multiple blunt force trauma and said an autopsy will not be performed.

Information on the second driver’s condition was not released by the Coroner’s office.